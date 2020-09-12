Metalla Royalty & Streaming (NYSE:MTA) & Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) Critical Survey

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) and Metalla Royalty & Streaming (NYSE:MTA) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Kinross Gold and Metalla Royalty & Streaming, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kinross Gold 0 2 7 0 2.78 Metalla Royalty & Streaming 0 0 1 0 3.00

Kinross Gold presently has a consensus price target of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 13.64%. Metalla Royalty & Streaming has a consensus price target of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 10.57%. Given Kinross Gold’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Kinross Gold is more favorable than Metalla Royalty & Streaming.

Profitability

This table compares Kinross Gold and Metalla Royalty & Streaming’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kinross Gold 23.96% 11.03% 6.17% Metalla Royalty & Streaming N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Kinross Gold and Metalla Royalty & Streaming’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kinross Gold $3.50 billion 3.17 $718.60 million $0.34 25.88 Metalla Royalty & Streaming $2.70 million 113.11 -$4.87 million ($0.13) -62.62

Kinross Gold has higher revenue and earnings than Metalla Royalty & Streaming. Metalla Royalty & Streaming is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kinross Gold, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

53.2% of Kinross Gold shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.0% of Metalla Royalty & Streaming shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Kinross Gold shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Kinross Gold beats Metalla Royalty & Streaming on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver. As of December 31, 2018, its proven and probable mineral reserves included approximately 25.5 million ounces of gold, as well as 53.9 million ounces of silver. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Company Profile

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd., a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the acquisition and management of precious metal royalties, streams, and related production-based interests in Canada and Australia. The company was formerly known as Excalibur Resources Ltd. and changed its name to Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. in December 2016. Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

