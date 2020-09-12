Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA) Shares Sold by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board reduced its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA) by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 331,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 53,232 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 0.29% of Mid-America Apartment Communities worth $38,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 27.0% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1,033.9% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 68.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. 91.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mid-America Apartment Communities stock opened at $115.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.32 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $115.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.88. Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc has a 1-year low of $82.00 and a 1-year high of $148.88.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.87). The business had revenue of $413.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.40 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 5.57% and a net margin of 20.38%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $119.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.00.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

