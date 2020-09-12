Mizuho Downgrades Southern (NYSE:SO) to Underperform

Southern (NYSE:SO) was downgraded by research analysts at Mizuho from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a $48.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $53.00. Mizuho’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 7.26% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on SO. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Southern from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Southern from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Southern in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Southern from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.34.

Southern stock opened at $51.76 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.38. Southern has a 12-month low of $41.96 and a 12-month high of $71.10. The stock has a market cap of $55.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.81, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.39.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.11. Southern had a net margin of 15.83% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The company had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. Southern’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Southern will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $137,500.00. Also, Director David J. Grain sold 10,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.92, for a total transaction of $544,599.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,859.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,291 shares of company stock valued at $819,600 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC acquired a new position in shares of Southern in the 1st quarter valued at $434,000. Private Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Southern by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,886,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in Southern by 69.3% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 11,299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 4,627 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Southern by 1,658.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,964,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $152,652,000 after purchasing an additional 2,795,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in Southern in the 1st quarter valued at $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.29% of the company’s stock.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

