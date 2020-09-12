Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Bought by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 15.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,486 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,859 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Mondelez International were worth $5,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 34.0% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 29,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 7,383 shares in the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 20.2% during the second quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 8,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its position in Mondelez International by 5.8% during the second quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 237,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,127,000 after acquiring an additional 12,972 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in Mondelez International by 5,332.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 361,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,504,000 after acquiring an additional 355,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Bank Trust Division raised its position in Mondelez International by 27.5% during the second quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 7,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Peter W. May sold 233,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.50, for a total transaction of $12,939,048.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $706,348.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 482,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.61, for a total transaction of $26,847,284.58. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $707,748.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,876,741 shares of company stock valued at $160,211,881. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $57.55 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.82. The company has a market capitalization of $81.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Mondelez International Inc has a 12 month low of $41.19 and a 12 month high of $59.96.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.92 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 14.02%. Mondelez International’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.315 per share. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.15%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MDLZ. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.24.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

