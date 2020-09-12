Morgan Stanley Lowers NYSE:SLQT (NYSE:SLQT) Price Target to $27.00

NYSE:SLQT (NYSE:SLQT) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 21.40% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on SLQT. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of NYSE:SLQT in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of NYSE:SLQT in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of NYSE:SLQT from $38.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays started coverage on shares of NYSE:SLQT in a report on Monday, June 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of NYSE:SLQT in a report on Monday, June 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NYSE:SLQT presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.10.

NYSE:SLQT opened at $22.24 on Thursday. NYSE:SLQT has a 1-year low of $15.76 and a 1-year high of $29.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -139.00.

NYSE:SLQT (NYSE:SLQT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NYSE:SLQT will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

