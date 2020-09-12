Morgan Stanley Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for WILLIAM HILL PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:WIMHY)

Morgan Stanley restated their overweight rating on shares of WILLIAM HILL PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:WIMHY) in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on WIMHY. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of WILLIAM HILL PL/ADR in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a hold rating on shares of WILLIAM HILL PL/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of WILLIAM HILL PL/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of WILLIAM HILL PL/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WILLIAM HILL PL/ADR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $10.00.

WILLIAM HILL PL/ADR stock opened at $10.12 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 18.74 and a beta of 2.56. WILLIAM HILL PL/ADR has a 1-year low of $1.38 and a 1-year high of $10.76.

WILLIAM HILL PL/ADR

William Hill plc provides sports betting and gaming services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail, Online, US Existing, US Expansion, and Other segments. The company operates licensed betting offices that offer sports betting services on football, horseracing, and other sports, as well as gaming on machines.

