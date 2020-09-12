Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) Shares Sold by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC cut its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) by 73.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,369 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 121,070 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $6,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MSI. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the second quarter worth approximately $783,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $389,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 81.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,487,813 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $208,488,000 after acquiring an additional 666,431 shares during the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,496 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA lifted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 2,929 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

MSI stock opened at $153.86 on Friday. Motorola Solutions Inc has a 52-week low of $120.77 and a 52-week high of $187.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $147.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.73.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.40. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 11.03% and a negative return on equity of 145.69%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions Inc will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.41%.

In related news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 1,821 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total value of $278,485.53. Also, EVP John P. Molloy sold 6,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,054,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,551 shares of company stock valued at $1,902,336 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on MSI shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 target price on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $157.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.29.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

