Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $3.81 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts

Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Mylan in a research note issued on Tuesday, September 8th. Truist Securiti analyst G. Gilbert now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $3.81 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.74. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Mylan’s FY2022 earnings at $3.94 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.10 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.25 EPS.

Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. Mylan had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 2.35%. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on MYL. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mylan in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Mylan from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. TheStreet upgraded Mylan from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Mylan from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.67.

Shares of NASDAQ MYL opened at $15.33 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.17. The company has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a PE ratio of 28.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.50. Mylan has a 12-month low of $12.75 and a 12-month high of $23.11.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mylan by 0.3% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 176,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,832,000 after buying an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mylan by 3.8% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 17,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mylan by 2.4% in the first quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 29,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Mylan by 3.0% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 24,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its holdings in shares of Mylan by 6.3% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 14,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

Mylan N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic, branded-generic, brand-name, and over-the-counter (OTC) pharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers active pharmaceutical ingredients and finished dosage forms; and antiretroviral medicines to treat HIV/AIDS.

