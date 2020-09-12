Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) Stock Position Lifted by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 154.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,173 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 18,923 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $5,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 109,520 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $19,230,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 65,411 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $11,484,000 after purchasing an additional 5,662 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 405.8% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 154,918 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $22,618,000 after purchasing an additional 124,287 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,113 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 2,472 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. 66.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Norfolk Southern news, CEO James A. Squires sold 2,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.68, for a total transaction of $506,836.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,357 shares in the company, valued at $12,387,524.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Michael Joseph Wheeler sold 1,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.51, for a total value of $376,391.88. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 11,058 shares in the company, valued at $2,327,819.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Norfolk Southern stock opened at $217.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $58.71 billion, a PE ratio of 27.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $203.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $176.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a 12 month low of $112.62 and a 12 month high of $219.88.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The railroad operator reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.20. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 20.47%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.70 earnings per share. Norfolk Southern’s quarterly revenue was down 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 8.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 36.36%.

NSC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Norfolk Southern from $201.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Norfolk Southern from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. TD Securities upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Norfolk Southern from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Norfolk Southern from $200.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $195.64.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

