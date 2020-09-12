NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) Shares Acquired by Man Group plc

Man Group plc grew its position in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 1,561.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 630,662 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 592,713 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned about 0.11% of NortonLifeLock worth $12,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NLOK. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in NortonLifeLock in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in NortonLifeLock in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its stake in NortonLifeLock by 60.9% during the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in NortonLifeLock by 78.1% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 86.3% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares during the period. 90.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NLOK opened at $21.13 on Friday. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.12 and a 1 year high of $28.70. The stock has a market cap of $13.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 346.50, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.49.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $614.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $600.05 million. NortonLifeLock had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 162.14%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 24th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 21st. NortonLifeLock’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

In other NortonLifeLock news, CAO Matthew Charles Brown sold 31,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.63, for a total transaction of $715,062.74. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 83,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,880,032.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on NortonLifeLock from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of NortonLifeLock in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Argus raised shares of NortonLifeLock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 21st. TheStreet cut shares of NortonLifeLock from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of NortonLifeLock from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.08.

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber security products, services, and solutions worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for devices against malware, viruses, adware, and ransomware on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that provides identity monitoring, alerts, and restoration to its customers.

