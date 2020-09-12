ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Sold by Wealthfront Advisers LLC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC lowered its stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,159 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 11,166 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $1,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in ONEOK by 3,698.3% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,219 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in ONEOK by 123.6% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 23,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $772,000 after acquiring an additional 12,853 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ONEOK in the 2nd quarter valued at about $739,000. Redwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in ONEOK in the 2nd quarter valued at about $517,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its holdings in ONEOK by 56.9% in the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 2,413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. 66.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ONEOK stock opened at $26.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.68, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.16 and a 12-month high of $78.48.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.19). ONEOK had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 7.13%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. ONEOK’s quarterly revenue was down 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.935 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 31st. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.20%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 121.82%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of ONEOK from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Raymond James cut their price objective on ONEOK from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on ONEOK from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on ONEOK from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on ONEOK from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.80.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

