O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Acquired by Wealthfront Advisers LLC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,848 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $1,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AXA boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 72,982 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $21,971,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 12.9% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 33,559 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,103,000 after buying an additional 3,838 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.3% during the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 17,381 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,329,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 29.3% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,593 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,418,000 after acquiring an additional 3,989 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 11.7% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 26,309 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,921,000 after acquiring an additional 2,761 shares in the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

In other news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.47, for a total value of $117,617.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Carl David Wilbanks sold 1,839 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.00, for a total value of $799,965.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,151,010. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 74,589 shares of company stock valued at $34,298,608. Insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $474.65 on Friday. O’Reilly Automotive Inc has a one year low of $251.51 and a one year high of $487.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.01, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $464.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $404.02.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The specialty retailer reported $7.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.10 by $3.00. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 490.94% and a net margin of 14.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.51 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive Inc will post 21.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $442.00 to $496.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and set a $525.00 target price (up from $475.00) on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BidaskClub upgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. O’Reilly Automotive presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $452.60.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Read More: Market Capitalization

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.