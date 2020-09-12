Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR) Forecasted to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $2.22 Per Share

Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp upped their FY2020 earnings estimates for Otter Tail in a note issued to investors on Monday, September 7th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings of $2.22 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.12.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on OTTR. Zacks Investment Research raised Otter Tail from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Otter Tail from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Otter Tail in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Sidoti upgraded shares of Otter Tail from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $41.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Otter Tail from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Otter Tail currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.50.

NASDAQ OTTR opened at $36.77 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 0.32. Otter Tail has a 1-year low of $30.95 and a 1-year high of $57.74.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $192.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.93 million. Otter Tail had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 9.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Otter Tail by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Otter Tail during the 2nd quarter valued at $209,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Otter Tail by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Otter Tail during the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Otter Tail during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.10% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. Otter Tail’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.20%.

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric, manufacturing, and plastics businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

