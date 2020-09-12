Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lowered its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,207 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 1,695 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $5,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 6.8% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,548,587 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $253,906,000 after buying an additional 98,660 shares in the last quarter. Harvard Management Co. Inc. boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 31.6% during the first quarter. Harvard Management Co. Inc. now owns 1,181,983 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $193,798,000 after purchasing an additional 283,710 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 5.5% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,131,464 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $185,514,000 after purchasing an additional 59,026 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 3.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 984,544 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $161,273,000 after purchasing an additional 32,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 1.9% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 888,265 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $145,640,000 after purchasing an additional 16,815 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

NYSE:PANW opened at $242.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $254.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $217.57. Palo Alto Networks Inc has a 52 week low of $125.47 and a 52 week high of $275.03.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 24th. The network technology company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.09. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 9.61% and a negative net margin of 7.83%. The company had revenue of $950.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $924.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. Palo Alto Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks Inc will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $195.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $290.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $291.32.

In other news, CAO Jean Compeau sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.11, for a total transaction of $530,220.00. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.16, for a total value of $6,479,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 92,322 shares in the company, valued at $23,926,169.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 65,328 shares of company stock worth $16,477,832. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Featured Story: Rule of 72

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.