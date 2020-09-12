Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Raymond James

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on PBA. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. CIBC increased their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pembina Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 22nd. Finally, Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Sunday, August 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.45.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PBA opened at $23.75 on Thursday. Pembina Pipeline has a 12-month low of $10.58 and a 12-month high of $40.65. The company has a market capitalization of $13.51 billion, a PE ratio of 18.13, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $914.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 16.89%. Equities research analysts predict that Pembina Pipeline will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 1,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. QV Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,963 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 57.3% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,060 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.59% of the company’s stock.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through three divisions: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines division operates conventional, transmission, and oil sands and heavy oil pipeline assets with a total capacity of 3 million barrels of oil serving markets and basins across North America through conventional, transmission, and oil sand pipelines assets.

Featured Story: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.