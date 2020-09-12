Peugeot (EPA:UG) PT Set at €23.00 by Bank of America

Peugeot (EPA:UG) received a €23.00 ($27.06) price objective from equities research analysts at Bank of America in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 43.12% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on UG. Kepler Capital Markets set a €25.00 ($29.41) target price on shares of Peugeot and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €15.00 ($17.65) price target on shares of Peugeot and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group set a €20.00 ($23.53) target price on shares of Peugeot and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €19.00 ($22.35) price target on shares of Peugeot and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €13.00 ($15.29) price target on shares of Peugeot and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €22.26 ($26.18).

UG stock opened at €16.07 ($18.91) on Thursday. Peugeot has a 52-week low of €16.45 ($19.35) and a 52-week high of €21.01 ($24.72). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €14.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €13.91.

Peugeot SA engages in automotive, automotive equipment, and finance businesses in Europe, Eurasia, China and South-Asia, India Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, and North America. The company's Automotive segment designs, manufactures, and sells passenger cars and light commercial vehicles under the Peugeot, Citroën, Opel, Vauxhall, and DS brands.

