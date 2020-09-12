Pi Financial Reaffirms Buy Rating for Celestica (TSE:CLS)

Pi Financial reiterated their buy rating on shares of Celestica (TSE:CLS) (NYSE:CLS) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Pi Financial currently has a C$13.00 target price on the stock.

CLS stock opened at C$9.32 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$10.50 and a 200-day moving average price of C$8.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion and a P/E ratio of -274.12. Celestica has a 52-week low of C$3.83 and a 52-week high of C$12.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.51, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Celestica (TSE:CLS) (NYSE:CLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C$0.14. The business had revenue of C$2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.79 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Celestica will post 1.2600001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Celestica

Celestica Inc provides design, manufacturing, hardware platform, and supply chain solutions in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing, assembly and test, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

