Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Acquires 2,565 Shares of L3Harris (NYSE:LHX)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) by 9.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,001 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,565 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in L3Harris were worth $5,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of L3Harris by 161.2% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new stake in L3Harris during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new stake in L3Harris during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Solstein Capital LLC grew its position in L3Harris by 90.4% during the first quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in L3Harris by 1,144.7% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 40,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 36,791 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.28% of the company’s stock.

LHX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on L3Harris in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on L3Harris in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $248.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised L3Harris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Benchmark decreased their target price on L3Harris from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on L3Harris from $226.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. L3Harris presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $240.63.

Shares of LHX stock opened at $181.03 on Friday. L3Harris has a 12-month low of $142.01 and a 12-month high of $230.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $177.30 and a 200-day moving average of $182.69.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.22. L3Harris had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 138.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that L3Harris will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 8th. L3Harris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.73%.

L3Harris Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

