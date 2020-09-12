Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Acquires 25,697 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 68.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,495 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,697 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $4,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Starbucks by 9.0% in the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 186,966 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $13,759,000 after acquiring an additional 15,359 shares during the last quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Starbucks by 22.7% in the second quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,743 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,363,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Starbucks by 11.2% in the second quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 38,001 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,796,000 after buying an additional 3,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Starbucks by 575.9% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 27,246 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after buying an additional 23,215 shares in the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Clara Shih sold 37,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.13, for a total transaction of $2,967,216.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total transaction of $360,442.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 46,002 shares of company stock valued at $3,642,689. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SBUX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Starbucks in a report on Monday, July 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Starbucks has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.50.

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $85.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $79.81 and a 200-day moving average of $75.44. The company has a market cap of $99.22 billion, a PE ratio of 62.87, a PEG ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 0.81. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $50.02 and a one year high of $94.13.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The coffee company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 5.56% and a negative return on equity of 22.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 6th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 57.95%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

