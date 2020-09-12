Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Acquires Shares of 94,060 SAGE Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SAGE)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of SAGE Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SAGE) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 94,060 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,911,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned approximately 0.18% of SAGE Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SAGE. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in SAGE Therapeutics by 79.4% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 879 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in SAGE Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $25,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in SAGE Therapeutics by 62.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 906 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of SAGE Therapeutics by 404.1% in the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,724 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobam lifted its stake in shares of SAGE Therapeutics by 166.7% in the first quarter. Tobam now owns 2,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of SAGE Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of SAGE Therapeutics from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SAGE Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of SAGE Therapeutics from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of SAGE Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.84.

Shares of SAGE opened at $55.73 on Friday. SAGE Therapeutics Inc has a 1-year low of $25.01 and a 1-year high of $167.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.47. The company has a current ratio of 12.22, a quick ratio of 12.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

SAGE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.63) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.67) by $0.04. SAGE Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 6,869.15% and a negative return on equity of 64.54%. The business had revenue of $1.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.88 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($3.28) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that SAGE Therapeutics Inc will post -9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SAGE Therapeutics Company Profile

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, a proprietary intravenous formulation of brexanolone that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD).

