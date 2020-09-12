Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Grows Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,342 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Target were worth $3,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Target by 888.9% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 267 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in Target by 250.0% during the second quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 350 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new position in shares of Target in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Target by 211.4% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 411 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TGT opened at $147.65 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.54. The company has a market cap of $73.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $90.17 and a twelve month high of $156.10.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The retailer reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.74. The company had revenue of $22.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.11 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 30.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.82 EPS. Analysts predict that Target Co. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TGT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Target from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Target from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Cfra increased their price objective on shares of Target from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Target from $121.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Target currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.52.

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.11, for a total value of $15,311,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 247,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,876,198.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 2,487 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.28, for a total transaction of $383,694.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 118,487 shares of company stock worth $17,714,694. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

