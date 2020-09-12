Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $3.17 Million Stock Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,301 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 188 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $3,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 220.0% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 160 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 112.6% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 185 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. 82.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $405.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $366.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. TheStreet upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $398.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $390.80.

In related news, VP David T. Perry sold 5,091 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.83, for a total value of $1,663,891.53. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,508 shares in the company, valued at $3,107,499.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOC opened at $338.88 on Friday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12-month low of $263.31 and a 12-month high of $385.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $333.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $324.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $55.02 billion, a PE ratio of 14.83 and a beta of 0.77.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The aerospace company reported $6.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.32 by $0.69. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 40.24% and a net margin of 6.91%. The company had revenue of $8.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.06 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.35%.

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

