Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $3.94 Million Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,474 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $3,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Foundation Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 335,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,511,000 after buying an additional 75,841 shares during the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 3,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 83,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,100,000 after purchasing an additional 5,133 shares during the last quarter. First Interstate Bank lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 111.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 7,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 3,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 104,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,336,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PM opened at $81.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $78.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.08. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.01 and a fifty-two week high of $90.17.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.54 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 80.24% and a net margin of 9.54%. The business’s revenue was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 24th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 23rd. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.91%. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 90.17%.

In other Philip Morris International news, Director Louis C. Camilleri sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total value of $5,829,750.00. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PM. Bank of America boosted their target price on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine lowered Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Philip Morris International from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.75.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

Further Reading: How to read a candlestick chart



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.