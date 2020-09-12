Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $4.55 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,766 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 68.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Pacitti Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2,083.3% in the 1st quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000.

VO opened at $173.65 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $110.05 and a 12 month high of $186.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.18.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

