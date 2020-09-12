Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $4.61 Million Stock Holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lessened its holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,149 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $4,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ES. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 13.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,738,944 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,621,993,000 after buying an additional 2,530,839 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 0.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,247,280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $770,022,000 after buying an additional 53,278 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 14.6% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,820,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $455,198,000 after buying an additional 740,483 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 2.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,477,467 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $427,627,000 after buying an additional 104,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 2.2% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,306,791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $337,033,000 after buying an additional 94,084 shares during the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ES shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Eversource Energy from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Eversource Energy in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim lowered Eversource Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Eversource Energy from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.60.

In other Eversource Energy news, VP Jay S. Buth sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.01, for a total transaction of $258,030.00. Also, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 5,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.81, for a total transaction of $499,556.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,000 shares of company stock worth $1,220,051. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ES opened at $82.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $87.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.80. The company has a market capitalization of $28.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.68, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.28. Eversource Energy has a 1-year low of $60.69 and a 1-year high of $99.42.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 8.99%. On average, analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.567 per share. This is an increase from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 16th. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.80%.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

