Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $5.35 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lowered its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 35.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 36,626 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $5,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. TD Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1,454.3% in the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 228.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 858 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000.

VNQ stock opened at $80.25 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $81.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.15. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.58 and a fifty-two week high of $99.72.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

