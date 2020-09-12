Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Lowers Stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 81,928 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,856 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $5,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of General Mills by 20.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,101,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,653,000 after buying an additional 533,000 shares during the last quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. raised its position in shares of General Mills by 98.1% during the first quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. now owns 388,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,516,000 after buying an additional 192,527 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in General Mills by 2.1% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 556,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,290,000 after purchasing an additional 11,284 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in General Mills by 2.5% in the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 13,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Courier Capital LLC increased its position in General Mills by 15.0% in the second quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 6,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 44,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.50, for a total transaction of $2,847,481.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 185,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,946,238.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Richard C. Allendorf sold 13,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.72, for a total transaction of $899,413.84. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 98,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,378,932.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,711 shares of company stock valued at $3,920,384 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GIS. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of General Mills from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of General Mills from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Citigroup began coverage on shares of General Mills in a research report on Friday, August 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of General Mills from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. General Mills currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.61.

Shares of GIS opened at $58.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.59. General Mills, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.59 and a 12-month high of $66.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $63.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.85.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 1st. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 27.66%. The business’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. Analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

