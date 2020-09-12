Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Makes New Investment in MSG Entertainment (NASDAQ:MSGE)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new position in MSG Entertainment (NASDAQ:MSGE) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 72,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,429,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned 0.30% of MSG Entertainment at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of MSG Entertainment in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MSG Entertainment in the second quarter worth about $38,000. First Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of MSG Entertainment in the second quarter worth about $52,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MSG Entertainment in the second quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of MSG Entertainment in the second quarter worth about $87,000.

Get MSG Entertainment alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MSGE. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on MSG Entertainment in a report on Monday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MSG Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on MSG Entertainment in a report on Thursday, July 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim reduced their price target on MSG Entertainment from $116.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, BidaskClub raised MSG Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MSG Entertainment has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.25.

Shares of NASDAQ MSGE opened at $75.70 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $71.79. MSG Entertainment has a 1 year low of $58.67 and a 1 year high of $172.47.

MSG Entertainment Company Profile

There is no company description available for Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp.

Featured Article: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for MSG Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSG Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.