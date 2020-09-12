Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Purchases 6,195 Shares of Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 347,524 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 6,195 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned about 1.88% of Unifi worth $4,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Unifi during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,262,000. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in Unifi by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 12,360 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,365 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Unifi by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,621,643 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $18,730,000 after acquiring an additional 94,802 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Unifi by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 54,592 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 3,872 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Unifi by 186.6% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 42,117 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 27,423 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UFI opened at $12.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.15 million, a PE ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 1.06. Unifi, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.48 and a 1 year high of $27.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 4.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.85.

Unifi (NYSE:UFI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The textile maker reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.77). The firm had revenue of $86.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.60 million. Unifi had a negative net margin of 9.44% and a negative return on equity of 2.76%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Unifi, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Unifi from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

In other news, CEO Edmund M. Ingle purchased 10,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.82 per share, with a total value of $133,199.80. Also, CEO Edmund M. Ingle purchased 11,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.85 per share, with a total value of $149,638.25. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,057 shares in the company, valued at $861,682.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 23,535 shares of company stock worth $302,068. 25.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Unifi, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells synthetic and recycled products made from polyester and nylon in the United States, Brazil, China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Polyester, Nylon, and International. The Polyester segment manufactures and sells polyester plastic bottle flakes, polymer beads, partially oriented yarns, textured, solution and package dyed, twisted, beamed, and draw wound yarns to other yarn manufacturers, and knitters and weavers that produce yarn and/or fabric for the apparel, hosiery, home furnishings, automotive, industrial, and other end-use markets.

