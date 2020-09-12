Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Reduces Stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. trimmed its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 19.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,578 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 8,452 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $4,849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in FedEx by 212.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,116,047 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $256,592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438,225 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in FedEx in the first quarter valued at about $10,618,000. Greenhaven Associates Inc. purchased a new position in FedEx in the second quarter valued at about $112,871,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in FedEx by 16.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,945,173 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $693,412,000 after acquiring an additional 711,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in FedEx by 73.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,112,398 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $134,890,000 after acquiring an additional 472,092 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.65% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of FedEx from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of FedEx from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BofA Securities upped their price target on shares of FedEx from $160.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Stephens upped their price target on shares of FedEx from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. FedEx has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.50.

Shares of FedEx stock opened at $232.79 on Friday. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $88.69 and a 52-week high of $233.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $199.27 and a 200-day moving average of $147.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.58.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 30th. The shipping service provider reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $1.11. FedEx had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The company had revenue of $17.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.37%.

In other FedEx news, EVP Brie Carere sold 1,307 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.60, for a total transaction of $264,798.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,326,050.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Henry J. Maier sold 8,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.48, for a total transaction of $1,456,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,226,942.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,058 shares of company stock valued at $7,149,678 in the last three months. 8.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

Recommended Story: Put Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.