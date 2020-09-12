Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 1,200 Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lessened its holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $4,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. HS Management Partners LLC bought a new position in Hasbro during the first quarter valued at $154,444,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Hasbro during the first quarter valued at $52,073,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in Hasbro by 918.7% during the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 554,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,682,000 after acquiring an additional 500,166 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its position in Hasbro by 44.9% during the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 1,203,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,206,000 after acquiring an additional 373,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in Hasbro by 56.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 887,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,496,000 after acquiring an additional 321,437 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

HAS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Hasbro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $76.00 to $69.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Consumer Edge cut shares of Hasbro from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Hasbro from $109.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Hasbro from $117.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.76.

In other Hasbro news, Director Linda Kay Zecher sold 818 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.61, for a total transaction of $65,120.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $950,543.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 8.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:HAS opened at $78.65 on Friday. Hasbro, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.33 and a 1-year high of $123.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $77.94 and a 200 day moving average of $73.12. The firm has a market cap of $10.77 billion, a PE ratio of 26.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.21). Hasbro had a return on equity of 18.71% and a net margin of 7.58%. The business had revenue of $860.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $986.51 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 30th. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

