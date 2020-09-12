Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 6,750 Shares of Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS) by 12.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,750 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $5,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ZS. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Zscaler by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 27,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,000,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in shares of Zscaler by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems increased its stake in shares of Zscaler by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in shares of Zscaler by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 9,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in shares of Zscaler in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. 42.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZS opened at $128.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $17.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -144.38 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $131.53 and its 200 day moving average is $93.01. Zscaler Inc has a 12-month low of $35.00 and a 12-month high of $163.80.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $125.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.67 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 26.69% and a negative return on equity of 27.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 46.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Zscaler Inc will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zscaler news, insider Manoj Apte sold 1,824 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.93, for a total transaction of $182,272.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 112,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,224,937.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,515 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.94, for a total transaction of $365,349.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 308,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,032,021.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 128,752 shares of company stock worth $14,938,954. 23.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ZS shares. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Zscaler from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Zscaler from $105.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $171.00 price objective for the company. OTR Global upgraded shares of Zscaler to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $137.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zscaler has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.46.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company's flagship services include Zscaler Internet Access solution that connect users to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

