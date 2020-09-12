Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 702 Shares of Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 702 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $5,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Clorox by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clorox by 67.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 3,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clorox in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,316,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clorox by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clorox in the 2nd quarter valued at about $247,000. 79.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Clorox alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CLX opened at $214.00 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $225.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $203.66. Clorox Co has a 12-month low of $144.12 and a 12-month high of $239.87. The firm has a market cap of $27.13 billion, a PE ratio of 29.25, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.41. Clorox had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 138.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.88 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Clorox Co will post 7.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Clorox from $203.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Clorox from $206.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Clorox from $256.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Clorox from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Clorox from $193.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Clorox currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.93.

In related news, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 10,041 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.59, for a total transaction of $2,365,559.19. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,282,004.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew J. Mowery sold 12,932 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.97, for a total transaction of $3,051,564.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,355,062.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

About Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

Further Reading: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.