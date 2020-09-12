Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 763 Shares of Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 763 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $5,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Prologis during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in shares of Prologis by 9.4% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 6,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in shares of Prologis by 6.7% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 443,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,671,000 after buying an additional 27,844 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Prologis by 41.9% during the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $973,000 after buying an additional 3,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aew Capital Management L P raised its position in shares of Prologis by 26.9% during the first quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 2,069,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $166,327,000 after buying an additional 439,212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PLD opened at $100.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $102.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.67, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.89. Prologis Inc has a 52 week low of $59.82 and a 52 week high of $106.73.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $945.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $921.45 million. Prologis had a net margin of 43.27% and a return on equity of 5.55%. The business’s revenue was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Prologis Inc will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 17th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 16th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Prologis’s payout ratio is currently 70.09%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PLD shares. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $90.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Prologis from $93.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Prologis from $91.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Prologis in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Prologis from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.13.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

