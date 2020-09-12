Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 7,901 Shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. cut its holdings in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,901 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $2,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in Altria Group by 3.7% in the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 6,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 2.7% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 330,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,970,000 after purchasing an additional 8,802 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 44.2% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 3.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,755,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,154,000 after buying an additional 88,674 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.61% of the company’s stock.

MO opened at $43.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76. Altria Group Inc has a 52 week low of $30.95 and a 52 week high of $51.78. The stock has a market cap of $80.56 billion, a PE ratio of 10.13, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.79 and a 200-day moving average of $40.20.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.03. Altria Group had a positive return on equity of 109.11% and a negative net margin of 3.57%. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Altria Group Inc will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.62%.

MO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, June 8th. ValuEngine downgraded Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Altria Group from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays lowered Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.36.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

