Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 9,734 Shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 168,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,734 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned about 0.79% of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF worth $5,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its position in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 2,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its position in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its position in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 2,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. McAdam LLC grew its position in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 13,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors grew its position in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 26,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA MNA opened at $32.24 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.47. IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF has a 52-week low of $26.21 and a 52-week high of $33.56.

