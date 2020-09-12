Point72 Asset Management L.P. Decreases Stock Position in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. cut its holdings in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 296,995 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 121,505 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $11,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its position in Truist Financial by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 349,974 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,284,000 after purchasing an additional 23,680 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in Truist Financial by 4.2% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 255,234 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,871,000 after acquiring an additional 10,376 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 27,201 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $839,000 after acquiring an additional 3,504 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 2,930,826 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $90,387,000 after purchasing an additional 141,000 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 0.3% in the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 137,956 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,255,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.36% of the company’s stock.

In other Truist Financial news, Director Thomas Nichols Thompson purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 86,287 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total transaction of $3,166,732.90. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 782,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,713,566.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TFC opened at $38.23 on Friday. Truist Financial Corporation has a 1-year low of $24.01 and a 1-year high of $56.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.43 and a 200 day moving average of $36.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The insurance provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.53 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 8.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Corporation will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.71%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.19%.

TFC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $40.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, June 5th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Truist Financial from $42.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.40.

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

