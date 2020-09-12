Point72 Asset Management L.P. Invests $10.52 Million in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 113,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,515,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLTR. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Dollar Tree during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 335.7% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 28,706.9% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 91,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 91,288 shares during the last quarter. Bainco International Investors bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Dollar Tree in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. 89.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DLTR shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Dollar Tree from $106.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Cfra lifted their price target on Dollar Tree from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Dollar Tree from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Friday, July 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Dollar Tree currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.64.

Shares of DLTR opened at $90.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.92. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.20 and a 12 month high of $119.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $6.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.23 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 18.52% and a net margin of 3.61%. Dollar Tree’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

