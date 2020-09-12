Point72 Asset Management L.P. Makes New $10.82 Million Investment in Infinera Corp. (NASDAQ:INFN)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Infinera Corp. (NASDAQ:INFN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,827,201 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $10,817,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.98% of Infinera at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Greenhouse Funds LLLP increased its stake in shares of Infinera by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 7,697,230 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,568,000 after acquiring an additional 2,505,043 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Infinera by 2.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,034,551 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $165,965,000 after purchasing an additional 580,604 shares during the last quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new stake in Infinera in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,840,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Infinera in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,004,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Infinera by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,383,937 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $17,935,000 after buying an additional 330,144 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Infinera alerts:

In other news, Director Paul J. Milbury sold 24,185 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.08, for a total value of $195,414.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 101,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $823,473.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director David F. Welch sold 10,000 shares of Infinera stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.38, for a total transaction of $83,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,169 shares of company stock worth $301,744. Insiders own 2.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INFN opened at $6.26 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.10. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Infinera Corp. has a one year low of $3.68 and a one year high of $9.25.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. Infinera had a negative return on equity of 34.82% and a negative net margin of 22.76%. The company had revenue of $331.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.51 million. Equities research analysts expect that Infinera Corp. will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on INFN. Rosenblatt Securities raised Infinera from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $8.00 to $10.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Infinera from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Infinera from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Infinera from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Infinera in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.91.

Infinera Profile

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment and software and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio consists of Infinera DTN-X Family of terabit-class transport network platforms, including the XTC Series, XTS Series, and XT Series; Infinera DTN-X XTC series multi-terabit packet optical transport platforms that integrate digital OTN switching and optical WDM transmission; and Infinera DTN-X XT series for terrestrial applications and XTS series for subsea applications.

See Also: Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Infinera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infinera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.