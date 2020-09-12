Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Acquires 5,505 Shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 409.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,505 shares during the quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in PNC Financial Services Group were worth $721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PNC. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in PNC Financial Services Group by 79.1% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC raised its position in PNC Financial Services Group by 198.0% in the 2nd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in PNC Financial Services Group by 104.0% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 79.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PNC shares. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $121.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $98.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Standpoint Research started coverage on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, May 18th. They issued an “accumulate” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $138.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PNC Financial Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.92.

PNC opened at $110.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $109.33 and its 200-day moving average is $107.01. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a 52-week low of $79.41 and a 52-week high of $161.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported ($1.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($2.78). The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 35.52% and a return on equity of 5.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.88 EPS. Equities analysts expect that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

