Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Acquires New Position in Legg Mason Inc (NYSE:LM)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Legg Mason Inc (NYSE:LM) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 13,428 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $668,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Legg Mason by 1,750.0% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 629 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in shares of Legg Mason in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Legg Mason by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,827 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Legg Mason in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Legg Mason in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $121,000. 92.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Legg Mason alerts:

Legg Mason stock opened at $49.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.58. Legg Mason Inc has a 1-year low of $33.99 and a 1-year high of $50.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.73.

Legg Mason (NYSE:LM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.07. Legg Mason had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 8.87%. The firm had revenue of $666.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Legg Mason Inc will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Legg Mason Company Profile

Legg Mason, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides investment management and related services to company-sponsored mutual funds and other investment vehicles including pension funds, foundations, endowments, sovereign wealth funds, insurance companies, private banks, family offices, individuals, as well as to global, institutional, and retail clients.

Featured Article: What does EPS mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Legg Mason Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legg Mason and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.