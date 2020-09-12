Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Acquires Shares of 22,380 Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOXA) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 22,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $600,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of FOX by 100.0% in the second quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FOX by 180.4% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of FOX during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FOX by 37.5% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FOX by 73.3% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FOXA shares. Guggenheim lowered their price target on FOX from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on FOX from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on FOX from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Citigroup upped their price target on FOX from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Macquarie raised FOX from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOXA opened at $28.14 on Friday. Fox Corp has a 12-month low of $19.81 and a 12-month high of $39.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.76. The company has a market capitalization of $17.05 billion, a PE ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. FOX had a return on equity of 14.93% and a net margin of 8.12%. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Fox Corp will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. FOX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.55%.

About FOX

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online video distributors.

