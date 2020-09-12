Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Buys 26,657 Shares of Medallia (NYSE:MDLA)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) by 2,217.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,859 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,657 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Medallia were worth $703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Medallia during the second quarter worth about $581,000. PDT Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Medallia by 1,743.5% during the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 225,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,703,000 after buying an additional 213,685 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Medallia during the second quarter worth about $649,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Medallia by 138.6% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 56,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after buying an additional 32,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Medallia by 222.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,797,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,335,000 after buying an additional 3,999,269 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Medallia alerts:

NYSE:MDLA opened at $30.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.44 and a beta of 1.64. Medallia has a twelve month low of $16.04 and a twelve month high of $40.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.20.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $115.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.37 million. Medallia had a negative return on equity of 30.19% and a negative net margin of 31.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Medallia will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MDLA. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Medallia from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Medallia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Medallia in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Medallia from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Medallia from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Medallia presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.80.

In related news, Director Borge Hald sold 112,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.04, for a total transaction of $4,502,778.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,449,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,058,000.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Roxanne Oulman sold 8,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.92, for a total value of $250,792.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 444,419 shares in the company, valued at $13,741,435.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,897,701 shares of company stock worth $60,170,559 in the last ninety days.

Medallia Profile

Medallia, Inc provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions.

Featured Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for Medallia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medallia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.