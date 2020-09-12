Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Buys 55,975 Shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) by 2,100.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,640 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,975 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Qurate Retail Inc Series A were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 52.6% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,937 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 59.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,192 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 38.5% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Qurate Retail Inc Series A during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QRTEA opened at $10.63 on Friday. Qurate Retail Inc Series A has a 52 week low of $3.01 and a 52 week high of $12.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.38.

Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. Qurate Retail Inc Series A had a negative net margin of 3.15% and a positive return on equity of 15.92%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Qurate Retail Inc Series A will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th.

A number of analysts have recently commented on QRTEA shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Qurate Retail Inc Series A from $8.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. BidaskClub upgraded Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Qurate Retail Inc Series A from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Qurate Retail Inc Series A has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

Qurate Retail, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through live video programs, Websites, and mobile applications to 404 million households worldwide each day.

