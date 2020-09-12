Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Has $721,000 Position in Avantor Inc (NYSE:AVTR)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Avantor Inc (NYSE:AVTR) by 2,224.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,421 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,596 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Avantor were worth $721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Avantor by 32.8% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,622 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avantor by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Avantor by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 19,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 2,686 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Avantor by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 3,029 shares during the period. Finally, First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Avantor by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 12,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 3,031 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Avantor news, major shareholder New Mountain Investments Iii, sold 25,575,472 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total value of $498,977,458.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Devashish Ohri sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.37, for a total value of $747,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,671 shares in the company, valued at $3,989,159.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 41,030,364 shares of company stock worth $800,605,494. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

AVTR stock opened at $21.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 2.05. Avantor Inc has a 12-month low of $6.66 and a 12-month high of $22.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.17.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Avantor Inc will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AVTR shares. Truist Financial upped their price target on Avantor from $21.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cleveland Research upgraded Avantor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Avantor from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Avantor from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Avantor from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.25.

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates in more than 30 countries and deliver an extensive portfolio of products and services.

