Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Makes New Investment in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 12,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $620,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 60.2% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 551.0% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 182.8% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley in the second quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on MS shares. TheStreet raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.32.

In related news, CEO James P. Gorman sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.39, for a total transaction of $7,858,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,143,873 shares in the company, valued at $59,927,506.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Keishi Hotsuki sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $988,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 243,666 shares in the company, valued at $12,670,632. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 197,846 shares of company stock worth $10,362,646 over the last quarter. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MS opened at $50.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $27.20 and a fifty-two week high of $57.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.53. The company has a market cap of $79.30 billion, a PE ratio of 9.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.46.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.84. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The business had revenue of $13.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

