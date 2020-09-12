Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Purchases 13,050 Shares of Anaplan Inc (NYSE:PLAN)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Anaplan Inc (NYSE:PLAN) by 4,129.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,366 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,050 shares during the quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Anaplan were worth $606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Anaplan in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Anaplan by 171.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Anaplan by 7,677.8% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Anaplan by 289.6% during the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Anaplan by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. 94.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Anaplan news, CFO David H. Morton, Jr. sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total value of $1,351,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 50,630 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.44, for a total value of $2,401,887.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 458,732 shares of company stock worth $24,700,468. Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLAN stock opened at $56.65 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.16 and its 200 day moving average is $44.05. Anaplan Inc has a twelve month low of $26.04 and a twelve month high of $63.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $106.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.49 million. Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 46.17% and a negative net margin of 36.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Anaplan Inc will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PLAN. Truist lifted their target price on Anaplan from $53.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Anaplan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Anaplan from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Anaplan from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Anaplan from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.76.

Anaplan Profile

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based connected planning platform that helps connect organizations and people to make better and faster decisions. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation, and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton, and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

