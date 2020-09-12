Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Purchases 2,112 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,481 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Dollar Tree during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 335.7% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. 89.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DLTR shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Dollar Tree from $106.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Friday, August 28th. BofA Securities upgraded Dollar Tree from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Dollar Tree from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 28th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Dollar Tree in a report on Monday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Dollar Tree presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.64.

Shares of DLTR opened at $90.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $96.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.92. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.20 and a 52 week high of $119.71. The stock has a market cap of $21.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.62.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.18. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 18.52% and a net margin of 3.61%. The firm had revenue of $6.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

Read More: Bond

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.