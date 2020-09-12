Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Purchases 43,821 Shares of L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB) by 564.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,588 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,821 shares during the quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in L Brands were worth $772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in L Brands in the 2nd quarter worth $1,197,000. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its position in L Brands by 1,336.3% during the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 24,912 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 26,927 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in L Brands by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,669,789 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $24,996,000 after purchasing an additional 186,182 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of L Brands by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,182,000. 76.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get L Brands alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on L Brands from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. DA Davidson raised their target price on L Brands from $14.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. TheStreet cut L Brands from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on L Brands from $14.00 to $12.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on L Brands from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. L Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.55.

In related news, insider James L. Bersani sold 28,373 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $851,190.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 242,339 shares in the company, valued at $7,270,170. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 17.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LB stock opened at $28.00 on Friday. L Brands Inc has a one year low of $8.00 and a one year high of $31.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.15, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.64.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The specialty retailer reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.67. L Brands had a negative net margin of 6.96% and a negative return on equity of 19.91%. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that L Brands Inc will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

L Brands Profile

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, beauty and personal care products, home fragrance products, and accessories. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International.

Recommended Story: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for L Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.