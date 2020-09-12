Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Raises Holdings in W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB) by 3,137.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,335 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,954 shares during the quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in W. R. Berkley by 48.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,705,323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $212,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210,263 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 57.2% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,998,574 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $156,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090,900 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 2.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,799,617 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $146,029,000 after purchasing an additional 68,146 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 3.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,267,509 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $118,296,000 after purchasing an additional 80,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 49.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,244,814 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $117,112,000 after purchasing an additional 739,063 shares in the last quarter. 71.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:WRB opened at $62.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.39. W. R. Berkley Corp has a 1-year low of $43.05 and a 1-year high of $79.92.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.17). W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 4.57%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that W. R. Berkley Corp will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.84%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of W. R. Berkley from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Saturday, June 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. W. R. Berkley currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.25.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and professional liability lines.

